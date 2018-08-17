Garage Sale Benefit

COLUMBIA - A garage sale held on Waterford Drive Friday and Saturday is benefiting the non-profit organization City of Refuge, which serves refugees and immigrants in Mid-Missouri.

The organization helps immigrants with employment, utilizing available resources, accessing medical care, interpretation, housing, and more. Founder Jen Wheeler hopes the sale will raise $500 to help pay part of one refugee staff member's salary.

City of Refuge runs a business called Safi Sana, a cleaning company started to provide jobs for refugees. The name means very clean in Swahili. Employees clean homes and apartments, paint and do lawnwork and other jobs. Last year the business employed more than forty people and paid more than $70,000 in wages.

The sale includes clothing, household items, electronics, children's toys and cookies. Wheeler said that more items, including furniture, will be available on Saturday. Another local garage sale will be donating unsold items to the benefit sale as well.

The garage sale is taking place 1408 Waterford Drive in southwest Columbia. The sale runs until Friday evening and opens again Saturday morning.