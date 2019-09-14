Garage sale raises money to build houses

COLUMBIA — Broadway Christian Church hosted its 29th Annual Habitat for Humanity Garage Sale Saturday. The sale benefited the Columbia based Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity chapter.

Sale items included electronics, clothing, books, CD's and DVD's, household items and many more things.

According to garage sale Volunteer Coordinator Dixie Fisher, about 180 people volunteered for to help with the event this year. Fisher is also the Secretary of the Board for Habitat for Humanity's local chapter.

"It's just a great thing to see," Fisher said.

Fisher, who has worked with Habitat for Humanity for several years, said she is proud to drive around Columbia and see houses past garage sales have helped build.

The first garage sale was in 1989 and made about $1,800, according to Fisher. Last year's event made $30,000 for Habitat for Humanity. In total, the garage sale has raised more than $325,000 throughout its history.

"It's kind of overwhelming at times," Fisher said about the growth of the event.

She said the local Habitat for Humanity chapter purchased 50 acres of land in Columbia on Friday to build more houses.