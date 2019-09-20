Facebook
Councilman Ian Thomas says mayor suggested he should resign
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas confirmed Mayor Brian Treece suggested he resign over what became a criminal matter. Thomas said the following in an e-mail to KOMU 8 News:...
MU recieves $1.5 million gift from legacy donor
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri...
Police investigate shots fired in south Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police said they found seven shell...
News
Columbia Public Schools' no backpack policy in effect
COLUMBIA - The "no bag" policy comes to effect today at Battle High School. Columbia Public Schools created this policy on Wednesday and this is the first game where they will be applying it. The...
MU students advocate for accessible student seating at Memorial Stadium
COLUMBIA - MU students will pack Memorial...
Missouri man, widow to receive Highway Patrol honor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri woman...
Councilman Ian Thomas says mayor suggested he should resign
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fourth Ward Councilman Ian...
Missouri police: Don't leave grenades 'just lying around'
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate. We started with the difference between weather and climate , moved on to why the...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used...
Sports
Battle gets chance to build on recent defensive successes Friday
COLUMBIA — The usually high-flying Spartan offense had a rather quiet night last week. Battle’s Week 3 win was its lowest-scoring affair of the season, a 21-14 victory over Rock...
Royals Drop Series Opener to Twins For Third Straight Loss
MINNEAPOLIS - Royals began their series...
Cardinals Open Series With a Win Against the Cubs
CHICAGO - St. Louis visited Chicago tonight to...
