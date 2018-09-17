Gervino's Rising Star - Aiyanna Ross

Congratulations, Aiyanna Ross, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week.

Our little star is a Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Scholarship recipient and she has been awarded the Star Kid Award from the Day Dreams Foundation. She is only 12 years old but Aiyanna has a tremendous love for dance! She will be travelling to the Dance Theatre of Harlem in July to train for 4 weeks in the Summer Intensive program.

Keep up  the wonderful job, Aiyanna!

