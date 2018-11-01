Gervino's Rising Star - Bella Asbury

Congratulations, Bella Asbury - this week's Gervino's Rising Star. Bella is 11 this year, and she is the catcher for the Fayette Falcons. Besides her passion for dancing, Bella also enjoys playing basketball and softball and duct taping. She was on the honor roll this year with a 3.5 GPA, and she is also quick to stand up and give a hand to those in need.Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com