Gervino's Rising Star - Dakota Harmon

Congratulations, Dakota Harmon, this week's Gervino's Rising Star.

Dakota is 7 years old and he is from Harrisburg, Mo. Our little star has been with the East Fork Archery team for a year and working hard everyday. Keep up the great work, Dakota.

3 years ago Thursday, February 18 2016 Feb 18, 2016 Thursday, February 18, 2016 8:15:00 AM CST February 18, 2016