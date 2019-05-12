Gervino's Rising Star - Dakota Harmon
Congratulations, Dakota Harmon, this week's Gervino's Rising Star.
Dakota is 7 years old and he is from Harrisburg, Mo. Our little star has been with the East Fork Archery team for a year and working hard everyday. Keep up the great work, Dakota.
Nominate your rising star at: http://www.komu.com/pages/risingstars
