Gervino's Rising Star - Eli Forester

Congratulations, Eli Forester - our 11-year-old rising star of the week.

Eli is the line backer for the Little Spartans Football Team of Moberly. He has been playing football since kindergarten and loving it. Besides his passion for football, Eli also loves hunting, fishing and learning about Social Studies.

Great job, Eli.

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com