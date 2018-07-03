Gervino's Rising Star - Riley Dalton

Congratulations, Riley Dalton - our Gervino's Rising Star of the week. Riley is 10 years old, and he is with the Heart of America Athletic Training Center Wresting Team. He finished his first wrestling tournament season by winning several matches. He also assists our neighbor with teaching therapeutic riding lessons to children with disabilities. What a sweet guy!

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

