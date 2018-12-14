Gervino's Rising Star - Silas Buckler

This week's Gervino's Rising Star is Silas Buckler, our 5-year-old karate star.

Silas was awarded "most powerful" in his first karate tournament earlier this year and he loves to catch "lunkers" down in Bennett Springs. He currently holds the camo belt at the Hockman ATA of Columbia.

Congratulations, Silas!

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com