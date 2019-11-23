"Girls Unstoppable" workshop seeks to empower young girls

JEFFERSON CITY — Girls between the ages of 8 and 18 attended a self-esteem workshop called "Girls Unstoppable" at Lincoln University Saturday.

The event was co-sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City and Dove.

The workshop is part of Dove’s worldwide Self Esteem Project. Dove’s mission is to ensure the next generation of girls grow up enjoying a positive relationship with the way they look—helping girls to raise their self-esteem and realize their full potential.

The girls participated in many events at the workshop, including journal writing and decorating.

The event ended with spa activities such as pedicures and nail painting provided by students of Merrell University.

Jamesa Malone, a participant of the workshop, said she is nervous, but excited to have fun.

"I can't wait to paint my nails," Malone said.

Racquel Shipp, the site coordinator for the Boys & Girls Club east school site, said the main goal of the event is for the girls to gain confidence.

"One of the things that I think is very important that we’re going to do is, they’re going to create their own story of their self—what they think of their self, what do they think others think of them and how we can change the negative views of how others think of them," Shipp said.

Shipp said it's important for young girls to love themselves.

"I think it’s important for them to know that they’re beautiful and it starts from within," Shipp said. "Once it starts from within, then you won’t worry about negativity that others may have to say about you."

Shipp said she is excited to be a part of the event.

"We had a really, really good turn out, and I think that a lot of our girls will gain very good things from this workshop today," Shipp said.