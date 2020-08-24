Glenn's Cafe Ready To Reopen in Columbia Saturday

COLUMBIA - Glenn's Cafe is set to reopen in Columbia Saturday.

It'll be the first time since 2002 that the cafe will call Columbia home. Glenn's originally opened in 1943, but has relocated many times including most recently moving from Boonville to The Tiger Hotel on the corner of Eighth and Cherry Streets.

Wednesday, the hotel had a soft opening for employees and will have another for invited VIPs Friday before its grand opening.

Samantha Cook, a sales and catering manager for the hotel says they've tried to make the Cajun menu more upscale while keeping some of the old favorites.

"We took all of the classic dishes that people will recognize and want to have and then kind of added some new things and maybe did a different presentation or twisted it up a little bit to kind of reinvent and recreate it for its new home here at the Tiger," Cook said.

The restaurant will start off just serving dinner and will begin lunch service the first week in December staying open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and closing at midnight Friday and Saturday.

Brent Gardner is on Columbia's Historic Preservation Committee and says Glenn's is more than just a restaurant.

"It's not just food, it's part of Columbia's history, and to have it back...when it left it was like 'awwh'. It was a sad day when it left town, so it's great to have it back," Gardner said.