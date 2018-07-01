Gov. Nixon Holds Drought Emergency Response Meeting At State Fair

SEDALIA - Gov. Jay Nixon held an emergency response meeting Thursday at the state fair regarding drought and fire problems that are occurring in Missouri.

Gov. Nixon and representatives from the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources discussed the measures Missouri has taken to cope with this summer's drought.

In June, Gov. Nixon activated the State Emergency Operations Center to monitor drought conditions and potential fires.

Nixon said the drought has made much Missouri land "tinderbox" for potential fires, so extra preventative measures were needed.

"We are not over this yet. We have had peaks and valleys, some cooler days and rainfall, but we need more rain," said Randy Cole, State Fire Marshall.

Cole said there have been more than 800 fires that have affected 10,000 acres of Missouri land since the drought hit.

The meeting was held at the Missouri State Fair Volunteer Fire Department in Sedalia. Thursday also marked Firefighter's Appreciation Day at the state fair.