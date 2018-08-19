Gov. Nixon to attend discussion on public health

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Nixon will participate in a public health roundtable at the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory Monday afternoon.

The roundtable discussion will include public health agencies and private health care providers from both the state and local levels.

The discussion is part of the Safer, Stronger Missouri series. At these events, Gov. Nixon is updated on what the state is doing in the areas of emergency planning and disaster response.

“As public servants, it’s important that we make sure that we are providing the best information we can and the best interventions we can to ensure that people have a happy and healthy life,” said Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Peter Lyskowski.

Lyskowski said it’s important that the state prepares for events such as natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory is one of few designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test for both the Ebola and Zika viruses.

“It’s these kinds of things we’re going to talk about Monday that, under Gov. Nixon’s leadership and direction, we’ve been able to bring about these new partnerships and opportunities,” Lyskowski said.