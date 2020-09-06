Gov. Parson announces a special session in September

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the General Assembly will hold a special session to discuss expanding STEM education and treatment courts.

The special session is set for Sept. 10 through Sept.14 and coincides with the previously scheduled veto session on Sept. 12.

"The timeliness of the call to have a special session concurrent with veto session will ensure that this special session is run efficiently, cutting down on any additional costs and saving taxpayer dollars," the Governor's office said in a press release.

The new STEM education legislation would require the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, DESE, to establish an online STEM program. It would provide computer science courses and education about STEM careers. If passed, it would allow DESE to offer the new program for the 2019-2020 school year.

“Computer science being offered in our K-12 schools is so important to the future of our Missouri students and to the many companies that desire and depend on these skills," Sen. Doug Libla, R-Poplar Bluff, said in a press release. "Thousands of high-paying jobs are available right now all across Missouri."

The assembly will also talk about treatment court expansion across the state to alleviate Missouri's prison system. The governor's office said this would help provide appropriate rehabilitation for those in need of treatment, according to the release.

"Missouri treatment courts have been a great success at changing lives for the better, lowering criminal recidivism rates, saving tax-payer dollars by reducing incarceration, all the while making our communities safer and aiding our citizens in their quest to be more productive and improve their quality of life," Rep. Kevin Austin, R-Springfield, said in a press release.