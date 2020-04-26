Gov. to reopen economy May 4, extends emergency declaration

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson has extended the state emergency declaration for Missouri until June 15, but said this is not an extension of the stay-at-home order.

Parson said he plans to begin reopening the state on May 4, but the extension of the emergency declaration will allow room to "adjust to reopening."

Extending the Emergency Declaration simply allows us to continue utilizing our resources and deploying them around the state, even as we move into recovery.



This also enables us to keep waivers/suspensions of state statutes & regulations in place while adjusting to reopening. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) April 24, 2020

In Friday's COVID-19 briefing, Parson said that Missourians have "stepped up" to allow the reopening of the state.

"We can move forward and bring back our economy," he said.

Next week, Parson plans to introduce Missouri's reopening plan, including guidelines of small and large businesses and retail manufacturing.