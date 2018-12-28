Governor Nixon Signs Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri college students could soon find it easier to transfer credits among different institutions after Gov. Jay Nixon signed legislation on Thursday.

By July 2014 public colleges and universities will be required to formulate a core of 25 lower-level courses for which credit hours can be transferred among all public institutions.

The bill also requires the state higher education board to come up with a "reverse transfer" policy. This policy would allow students with credit hours from universities to put those toward an associate's degree at other institutions.

Nixon says the new law fits with a goal of increasing the number of Missouri's working-age adults with college degrees from the current 35 percent to 60 percent by 2020.

KOMU spoke with students at Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus. Transfer student Joe Stoops said the new law should help him out.

"As an adult myself coming back to school after a decade," he said, "it directly impacts how quickly I can finish a degree and get back to the workforce and start making money."

Stoops said he understands criticism of the new law to an extent.

"Some people might say that a class five years ago is different than a class today," he said. "But if a person put in work and got through it and learned the skills, it should still count."