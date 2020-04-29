Governor Parson: All Missouri businesses allowed to reopen May 4

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced his plan to re-open the state during a press briefing Monday.

The "Show Me Strong Recovery Plan" will begin Monday, May 4 and extend through Sunday, May 31.

The plan includes expanding testing capacity and volume in the state and reserves of PPE by opening supply chains, expanding health care system capacity as needed, and using data to predict outbreaks.

The 10-person gathering limit is waived in the new plan, but Missourians will still have to practice social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet of space.

All businesses will be allowed to open under the new plan.

“Opening these businesses is going to look very different for awhile, but I’m confident Missourians will abide by the guidelines as we move forward,” Parson said.

A new public health order restricts businesses with less than 10,000 square feet of space to hosting no more than 25% of the building's maximum capacity. Locations with space greater than 10,000 square feet will be restricted to 10% of their capacity.

The social distancing requirements do not apply to workers that require contact with other people closer than six feet. In those cases, the order said workers and customers should "take enhanced precautionary measures" to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19.

Restaurant dining rooms may open with at least six-feet between tables and no more than 10 people seated at one table.

Events like commencement ceremonies, concerts, funerals, and weddings may also be held with social distancing limitations.

The state capitol building will be open to the public during the General Assembly session.

Public schools will remain closed through the end of the school year, as the governor ordered earlier this month.

Additional restrictions could be implemented by local officials so long as they are not inconsistent with the statewide order.