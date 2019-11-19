GOVERNOR PARSON LAUNCHED CLEAR THE AIR CAMPAIGN

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the state's "Clear the Air" campaign on Monday, bringing attention to the risks of young people using electronic cigarettes and vaping products.

According to a press release, 83% of vape and tobacco retailers are checking IDs and refusing sales to those who are under the age of 18.

The ultimate goal of the campaign is to lower the temptation and limit the accessibility for young people to start vaping.

"We believe the Clear the Air campaign can help make that happen and we're committed to working with everyone interested in fighting this threat to the health of Missouri's youth," Dottie Taylor, State Supervisor of the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control said.

Likewise, Vapor Maven's store manager says the store has adopted new practices in hopes to curb sales to underage people.

"We card everyone as soon as they walk through the door, and if they don't show me their ID they have to leave," Christy Hunt said.

She added that they began a new practice of using a phone app to scan barcodes on the back of IDs to tell the difference between real IDs and fakes.

"We have to work as hard as we can to prevent underage sales, and we're taking every step we can possible to prevent that," Hunt said.

Randall Williams, Director of the Department of Health and Senior Servics said the goal of the campaign is trying to change the trajectory of the vaping among youth.

"We know youth vaping has doubled in the last 2 years and that's true for Missouri as well," Williams said.