Governor Parson signs bill to develop a new port in central Missouri

COLUMBIA - Governor Parson signed House Bill 1330 which granted the Heartland Port Authority 116 acres of state owned land.

This port will be the 15th port authority in the state of Missouri, and the second in mid-Missouri, after the Howard/Cooper County Port.

The ports commissioners are members from Jefferson City, Cole County and Callaway County.

At the end of construction the port will cost $75 million dollars, but will create over 5,000 jobs for mid-Missourians.

“The future economic impact of having a port system in and around our capitol city will have a positive effect of the lives of thousands as future decades evolve,” said Roger Fischer, Vice Chair Heartland Port Authority.

The goods that will be moved on the port will include non-metal mineral products, cereal grains, coal, other foodstuffs, other agriculture products, fertilizers, basic chemicals and animal feed.

The port is an effort to reduce the over crowded highways and railways, and further connect mid-Missouri to the rest of the world.

"It's all about on and off ramps like we have on the interstate highways. This is our on and off ramp to this river,” said Rick Mihalevich Port Authority Chairmen.

Mihalevich said their goal for the port is to become the port of choice for the port of New Orleans.