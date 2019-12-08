Governor's Mansion hosts Tree Lighting Ceremony

Facebook
BREAKING: Tigers land their man for head football coach
BREAKING: Tigers land their man for head football coach
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers have found their new head football coach. Eli Drinkwitz from Appalachian State will lead the Tiger program, pending approval by the MU Board of Curators. A formal...
Field of Joy honors departed loved ones in Fulton
Field of Joy honors departed loved ones in Fulton
FULTON — Community members can gather at...
Festival of Lights opens to raise money for capital city nonprofits
Festival of Lights opens to raise money for capital city nonprofits
JEFFERSON CITY - Singing pine trees and...
BREAKING: Tigers land their man for head football coach
Businesses at the lake gear up for the holidays
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Restaurant owners are...
Field of Joy honors departed loved ones in Fulton
FULTON — Community members can gather at...
Festival of Lights opens to raise money for capital city nonprofits
JEFFERSON CITY - Singing pine trees and...
PHOTO: Deputies, troopers use night vision drone to locate shots fired suspect
AUXVASSE - A suspect has been taken into...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real phenomenon was turned into a buzzword in 2014 and has since been used out of context on the regular. The polar vortex is real, but it can’t...
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms...
How to be safe on winter roads
COLUMBIA - Mid Missouri winters can be rough....
Sports
Chiefs hold off Patriots in division clinching victory
FOXBOROUGH — The Kansas City Chiefs' defense stopped the New England Patriots in a 23-16 win Sunday. The Patriots got off to a quick 7-0 lead, but Kansas City turned it around from there....
BREAKING: Tigers land their man for head football coach
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers have found...
Drew Lock dominates in second career start
HOUSTON - In his second career start, former...
