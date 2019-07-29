Facebook
Family remembers Army veteran found dead near I-70
COLUMBIA – The family of Glen O’Neal held a press conference on Monday to talk about the 39-year-old's life. Gregory Silvey, O’Neal’s brother-in-law said it was a shock to...
JCPS board fires employee for taking files, including student information
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Board of...
Fire at Women's and Children's Hospital prompts evacuations
COLUMBIA - A fire prompted part of MU Women's...
News
Family remembers Army veteran found dead near I-70
COLUMBIA – The family of Glen O’Neal held a press conference on Monday to talk about the 39-year-old's life. Gregory Silvey, O’Neal’s brother-in-law said it was a shock to...
Missouri tightens Legionnaires' reporting requirements
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri...
JCPS board fires employee for taking files, including student information
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Board of...
Miller County man sentenced for child sex crimes
COLUMBIA - A Miller County man will spend the...
Hundreds gather to protest Columbia drink special regulations
COLUMBIA – About 200 people gathered at...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Sports
Scherzer moved to disabled list
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals put Max Scherzer on the disabled list on Monday, due to an injury in his right shoulder. Scherzer missed time at the beginning of July due to...
Show-Me State Games competitor finds lost love for running
COLUMBIA - Athletes competed in the Show-Me...
Royals trade Diekman to A's
KANSAS CITY - The Royals traded left-handed...
