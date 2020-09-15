gpnewssundaypm

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
CPS discusses four phase plan to bring students back to buildings
CPS discusses four phase plan to bring students back to buildings
COLUMBIA – At the Columbia Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting Monday night, district leaders discussed plans of how it would bring students back to buildings once it’s...
CPS Superintendent to speak about technology issues, phasing-in plans
CPS Superintendent to speak about technology issues, phasing-in plans
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public Schools Board of...
Missouri ranks 40th for women representation in state legislature
Missouri ranks 40th for women representation in state legislature
JEFFERSON CITY— This year marks the 100...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
CPS discusses four phase plan to bring students back to buildings
CPS discusses four phase plan to bring students back to buildings
COLUMBIA – At the Columbia Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting Monday night, district leaders discussed plans of how it would bring students back to buildings once it’s...
Hurricane Sally strengthens to Category 2 as it moves toward the US Gulf Coast
Hurricane Sally strengthens to Category 2 as it moves toward the US Gulf Coast
(CNN) -- Hurricane Sally strengthened...
CPS provides Grab & Go meals for students
CPS provides Grab & Go meals for students
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools are...
Man charged for standoff outside Arrowhead Stadium
Man charged for standoff outside Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY- (AP) — A 33-year-old...
CPS Superintendent to speak about technology issues, phasing-in plans
CPS Superintendent to speak about technology issues, phasing-in plans
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public Schools Board of...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Rock Bridge football remains undefeated behind late field goal
Rock Bridge football remains undefeated behind late field goal
COLUMBIA - In a game riddled with turnovers, Rock Bridge (3-0, 2-0 CMAC) avenged its mistakes to defeat Jefferson City (0-3, 0-1 CMAC) 23-21 on Friday. Entering the matchup, the Bruins had won...
Hickman beats Capital City to get first win of season
Hickman beats Capital City to get first win of season
JEFFERSON CITY - It was a battle of ground...
Turnovers doom Battle in loss to Helias Catholic
Turnovers doom Battle in loss to Helias Catholic
JEFFERSON CITY - Three plays into the second...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
gpnewssundaypm
Share: