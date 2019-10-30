gpnsunday1027

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Overnight armed robbery at Columbia gas station
Overnight armed robbery at Columbia gas station
COLUMBIA - An employee at the Break Time gas station on Paris Rd. and Vandiver Dr. confirmed with KOMU 8 News there was an armed robbery overnight. KOMU 8 News had a reporter at the scene early...
Community still remembering Darnell Gray one year on
Community still remembering Darnell Gray one year on
JEFFERSON CITY - One year after his remains...
EmVP: Columbia man raises awareness after losing wife to breast cancer
EmVP: Columbia man raises awareness after losing wife to breast cancer
COLUMBIA - It's only been about two months...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Moberly officials to hold county-wide hiring event
Moberly officials to hold county-wide hiring event
MOBERLY - The Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce and Moberly Public Schools are hosting an event Wednesday to combat an employee shortage. The executive director of the Moberly Area Chamber of...
Overnight armed robbery at Columbia gas station
Overnight armed robbery at Columbia gas station
COLUMBIA - An employee at the Break Time gas...
Community still remembering Darnell Gray one year on
Community still remembering Darnell Gray one year on
JEFFERSON CITY - One year after his remains...
Police board member resigns after sergeant wins $20M verdict
Police board member resigns after sergeant wins $20M verdict
CLAYTON (AP) — The chairman of a St....
EmVP: Columbia man raises awareness after losing wife to breast cancer
EmVP: Columbia man raises awareness after losing wife to breast cancer
COLUMBIA - It's only been about two months...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
FULL FORECAST DETAILS: October winter weather arrives
FULL FORECAST DETAILS: October winter weather arrives
COLUMBIA - The first winter weather of the new cold season has arrived in Missouri. While you can always read and watch the latest forecast updates from the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team at...
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National...
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
NCAA board approves athlete compensation for image, likeness
NCAA board approves athlete compensation for image, likeness
ATLANTA -- The NCAA Board of Governors took the first step Tuesday toward allowing amateur athletes to cash in on their fame, voting unanimously to permit them to "benefit from the use of their...
Mizzou volleyball's Andrea Fuentes earns two SEC honors this week
Mizzou volleyball's Andrea Fuentes earns two SEC honors this week
COLUMBIA - Missouri volleyball sophomore...
Tarasenko out for five months due to injury
Tarasenko out for five months due to injury
ST. LOUIS - What seemed like a slight...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
gpnsunday1027
Share: