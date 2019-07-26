Facebook
New Columbia city manager to debut first city budget
New Columbia city manager to debut first city budget
COLUMBIA - City Manager John Glascock is set to deliver his first city budget since accepting the position earlier this month. Glascock will present the proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year...
Columbia police investigate skeletal remains discovered near I-70
Columbia police investigate skeletal remains discovered near I-70
COLUMBIA — Columbia police said Thursday...
Columbia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Columbia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
COLUMBIA — A Columbia man pleaded guilty...
Prosecutors drop two charges in Miller County murder
Prosecutors drop two charges in Miller County murder
COLUMBIA — The Miller County...
70 cars from Union Pacific train derail in Missouri
70 cars from Union Pacific train derail in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Union Pacific...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Sports
Cardinals sweep Pirates; tied for first place
Cardinals sweep Pirates; tied for first place
PITTSBURGH - The St. Louis Cardinals completed a four-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday afternoon and moved into a tie for first place in the National League Central. The Cardinals'...
Offense powers Cardinals past Pirates
Offense powers Cardinals past Pirates
PITTSBURGH - The St. Louis Cardinals beat the...
Keller lifts Royals past Braves
Keller lifts Royals past Braves
ATLANTA - The Kansas City Royals took a second...
Share: