UPDATE: Three evicted from apartment amid Columbia church vandalism investigation
UPDATE: Three evicted from apartment amid Columbia church vandalism investigation
COLUMBIA - A tweet with video showing what appears to someone throwing something at a downtown church prompted police to investigate a property damage report. The tweet, posted by the Barstool...
Gov. Parson teases campaign announcement on Twitter
Gov. Parson teases campaign announcement on Twitter
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson tweeted about...
Missouri election official fires back over abortion lawsuit
Missouri election official fires back over abortion lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri’s...
News
Oklahoma fugitives accused of child abuse found in Missouri
Oklahoma fugitives accused of child abuse found in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police and the U.S. Marshals Service have found and taken into custody two people wanted on child abuse and other charges after authorities in Oklahoma last month...
Neighbors react to Facebook shooting threat arrest
Neighbors react to Facebook shooting threat arrest
JEFFERSON CITY - A scare over a recent...
Central Humane Society is over-crowded after receiving 50 animals at once
Central Humane Society is over-crowded after receiving 50 animals at once
COLUMBIA - Forty-five cats, two birds, and...
Westminster Digital Blue program provides students with free technology
Westminster Digital Blue program provides students with free technology
FULTON – Students at Westminster College...
Circuit court reports more jury duty scam calls
Circuit court reports more jury duty scam calls
COLUMBIA- People in Boone and Callaway...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Cardinals Send it Deep to Pass Rockies
Cardinals Send it Deep to Pass Rockies
St. Louis - The Cards hosted the Rockies tonight after a 50 minute rain delay and it did not disappoint. Colorado took the early lead in the game with two runs in the top of the 2nd, but the...
Red Sox Finish Off Royals in Extra Innings
Red Sox Finish Off Royals in Extra Innings
BOSTON - The Royals went back to Boston to...
Royals lose third straight series
Royals lose third straight series
BALTIMORE - The Orioles defeated the Royals 8...
