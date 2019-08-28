Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
UPDATE: Man issued citation after allegedly vandalizing a Columbia church
UPDATE: Man issued citation after allegedly vandalizing a Columbia church
COLUMBIA - Police issued a summons to the man accused of throwing an object through a downtown church window. Ryan Stipanovich, 20, is facing a misdemeanor citation for first-degree property...
UPDATE: Police want help identifying shoplifting suspect
UPDATE: Police want help identifying shoplifting suspect
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police is looking for the...
United Way considers long-term plan for Eldon recovery
United Way considers long-term plan for Eldon recovery
ELDON - The United Way of Central Missouri and...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
TS Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Puerto Rico
TS Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Dorian made a last-minute shift in its path on Tuesday, threatening Puerto Rico with a direct hit as forecasters said it could reach...
UPDATE: Man issued citation after allegedly vandalizing a Columbia church
UPDATE: Man issued citation after allegedly vandalizing a Columbia church
COLUMBIA - Police issued a summons to the man...
UPDATE: Police want help identifying shoplifting suspect
UPDATE: Police want help identifying shoplifting suspect
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police is looking for the...
MODOT giving away bridges for free
MODOT giving away bridges for free
HOWARD COUNTY - The Missouri Department of...
State grant set to give free tuition and books to adult students
State grant set to give free tuition and books to adult students
COLUMBIA - The Fast Track Workforce Incentive...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Athletics top Royals by one
Athletics top Royals by one
Kansas City- The Royals did not allow as much offense in game 2 of their series with the Athletics, but were unable to pick up the win losing 2-1. The Athletics jumped out to a two run lead after...
Cardinals extend series lead against Milwaukee
Cardinals extend series lead against Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE- The Brewers got things started in...
Royals owner David Glass reportedly looking to sell team
Royals owner David Glass reportedly looking to sell team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - News broke on Tuesday via...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
gpwx
Share: