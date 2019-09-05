Facebook
Camden County woman now faces first degree murder charge
Camden County woman now faces first degree murder charge
CAMDEN COUNTY - Prosecutors upgraded a Camden County woman's murder charges on Thursday. Christine Zahn was previously charged with second degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Derek Ray...
Missouri organization to invite legislators to try food stamp challenge
Missouri organization to invite legislators to try food stamp challenge
JEFFERSON CITY - A new federal report revealed...
Columbia councilman facing criminal charge for affordable housing proposal
Columbia councilman facing criminal charge for affordable housing proposal
COLUMBIA - The Cole County prosecutor...
Man charged in death of Tennessee man who jumped from truck
Man charged in death of Tennessee man who jumped from truck
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 41-year-old Columbia man is charged with manslaughter after a passenger from Tennessee apparently jumped from his truck and died while the truck was going the wrong...
Third person dies after head-on collision in Cole County
Third person dies after head-on collision in Cole County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri...
CAMDEN COUNTY - Prosecutors upgraded a Camden...
JEFFERSON CITY - A new federal report revealed...
COLUMBIA - The Cole County prosecutor...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Mizzou women's basketball conference schedule announced
Mizzou women's basketball conference schedule announced
COLUMBIA - The SEC has officially released the 2020 conference schedule for the Mizzou Women's basketball team. The month of January will contain home games against SEC opponents such as...
USWNT defeats Portugal 3-0
USWNT defeats Portugal 3-0
Minneapolis MN- The US Women's National Team...
Royals win thriller against Detroit
Royals win thriller against Detroit
KANSAS CITY- The Tigers got things started in...
