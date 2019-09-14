Facebook
Two critically injured after reports of shots fired in Columbia
Two critically injured after reports of shots fired in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two people are critically injured after police responded to a report of shots fired in central Columbia Friday night. Over a dozen officers responded to the 600 block of East Sexton...
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - A longtime rivalry continues as two...
Two critically injured after reports of shots fired in Columbia
Two critically injured after reports of shots fired in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two people are critically injured after police responded to a report of shots fired in central Columbia Friday night. Over a dozen officers responded to the 600 block of East Sexton...
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
Grass clippings endanger motorcyclists
Grass clippings endanger motorcyclists
JEFFERSON CITY - A recent Facebook post showed...
UPDATE: Landfill exploration set to expand as Megan Shultz search continues
UPDATE: Landfill exploration set to expand as Megan Shultz search continues
COLUMBIA - Columbia police and the city's...
UPDATE: Compensation for anyone with information on Melissa Peskey's murder case
UPDATE: Compensation for anyone with information on Melissa Peskey's murder case
JEFFERSON CITY - It's been nine months since...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
With freshman quarterback, Blair Oaks wins 41st straight regular season game
With freshman quarterback, Blair Oaks wins 41st straight regular season game
BOONVILLE - Boonville was the place to be to watch high-level, physical football on Friday night. While the matchup between the Pirates and the remarkable Blair Oaks Falcons was a...
Second-half woes plague Tolton in third loss of season
Second-half woes plague Tolton in third loss of season
COLUMBIA - As a baby blue and navy hot air...
Battle beats Bruins for first time in two years
Battle beats Bruins for first time in two years
COLUMBIA - The moment was so tense that Battle...
