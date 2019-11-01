GPWX10223PM

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful. Yes, it just snowed on Halloween in Missouri. Yet, how quickly we may forget because it was just two years ago in Columbia, in 2017, that our high...
Boone County Counselor recognized; $2.8 million to be dispersed to County
Boone County Counselor recognized; $2.8 million to be dispersed to County
COLUMBIA - Boone County Commission recognized...
Columbia Police request public's assistance in identifying Break Time suspect
Columbia Police request public's assistance in identifying Break Time suspect
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Columbia Area Career Center to hold training event for instructors
Columbia Area Career Center to hold training event for instructors
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' Career Center will host its second annual Vision Day on Friday. The event gives teachers the opportunity to meet with an advisory board of industry...
'The District' to host a weekend of art, community events
'The District' to host a weekend of art, community events
COLUMBIA - From new art, to a beloved Columbia...
Trick-or-Treating to be more inclusive for all kids
Trick-or-Treating to be more inclusive for all kids
HOLTS SUMMIT - Beverly Luetkemeyer, a resident...
Hearing concludes in Missouri abortion clinic licensing case
Hearing concludes in Missouri abortion clinic licensing case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An administrative...
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful....
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful. Yes, it just snowed on Halloween in Missouri. Yet, how quickly we may forget because it was just two years ago in Columbia, in 2017, that our high...
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
Halloween 2019 broke records in Columbia, read...
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Tigers end season with a loss to Mississippi State 4-2
Tigers end season with a loss to Mississippi State 4-2
COLUMBIA - The Tigers hosted the Mississippi State Bulldogs Thursday night for Senior night and the season finale. The seniors for Missouri included defenders Anna Frick, Peyton Joseph and Izzy...
Nationals win first World Series title with the help from a former Mizzou pitcher
Nationals win first World Series title with the help from a former Mizzou pitcher
HOUSTON - Former Mizzou pitcher, Max Scherzer...
Kansas City Royals hire Mike Matheny as manager
Kansas City Royals hire Mike Matheny as manager
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
GPWX10223PM
Share: