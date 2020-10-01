GPWX60TUESDAY

Facebook
BREAKING: MUPD reports gunshot fired near MU campus
BREAKING: MUPD reports gunshot fired near MU campus
COLUMBIA – MUPD reported shots fired near Ninth and Elm Street on Thursday night. The initial alert came at 9:51 p.m. MUPD sent a second alert at 10 p.m. and said one shot was heard, and...
Boone County extends current health order to Oct. 20
Boone County extends current health order to Oct. 20
COLUMBIA- Boone County has extended its...
UPDATE: 2020 Missouri Gubernatorial Forum rescheduled for Oct. 9
UPDATE: 2020 Missouri Gubernatorial Forum rescheduled for Oct. 9
COLUMBIA - Missouri candidates for governor...
News
Parson sends CARES Act funding to child care services on college campuses
Parson sends CARES Act funding to child care services on college campuses
JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Mike Parson...
Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus
Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hope Hicks, one of...
MU sees enrollment increase, record retention rates despite pandemic
MU sees enrollment increase, record retention rates despite pandemic
COLUMBIA – MU released 2020 enrollment...
Target 8
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Sports
Additional COVID-19 cases force NFL to move postponed game to later in season
Additional COVID-19 cases force NFL to move postponed game to later in season
(CNN) -- The NFL has experienced its first...
Tolton's Bedsworth joins 1,000 strikeout club
Tolton's Bedsworth joins 1,000 strikeout club
COLUMBIA - Father Tolton softball player Paige...
