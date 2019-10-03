gpwx9309pm

Facebook
BREAKING: Shots fired in North Columbia, shooters left scene
COLUMBIA - Neighbors reported hearing shots fired in north Columbia Wednesday night. The call came just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Rice Road and Riney Lane. An official with the Columbia...
Chicago man arrested in Callaway County on heroin and cocaine charges
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Chicago man was arrested...
Loss of railway bridge to affect town of Brunswick
CHARITON COUNTY - In a small town of just 816...
News
Politicians celebrate start of Rocheport bridge project
ROCHEPORT- As construction begins on the new...
Chicago man arrested in Callaway County on heroin and cocaine charges
Fans encouraged to beware of Cardinal playoff ticket scammers
Loss of railway bridge to affect town of Brunswick
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
Mizzou volleyball takes first SEC win this season
BATON ROUGE - The Missouri Tiger volleyball team won its SEC road opener 3-1 on Wednesday at LSU. The 22nd ranked Tigers started their season undefeated with eight wins before their three-game...
Blues drop season opener
ST. LOUIS - The Blues lost their season opener...
Fans encouraged to beware of Cardinal playoff ticket scammers
