Granny\'s House hits new milestone

COLUMBIA – Granny’s House is hosting a celebration at their newly purchased home Wednesday morning. The non-profit had operated out of two public housing apartments for 16 years.

Pamela Ingram, the founder of the ministry, said she found out the lease would not be renewed, and it was time to find a place of their own.

Granny's House is a popular after-school program providing children who live nearby with faith-based values. Children go to Granny's House to play with volunteers, get homework help, eat healthy snacks and more.

“The motto is ‘smear the love of God on the kids.’ We feel every kid needs to be loved deeply and shed on the kids … Granny’s House is a place where everyone who walks through the door has at least one person who is nuts about them,” Ingram said.

The non-profit now serves many refugee children from all around the world.

“Granny’s House is the first time some of these kids can experience a care-free childhood,” Ingram said.

“We just made do with the space we had and those two public housing apartments for all these years and then when we learned some months ago that our lease would not be renewed at the end of the year, we were basically facing homelessness as a ministry which is not good and we were committed to being in this community, “Ingram said.

She will give tours of the new home and offer refreshments at the celebration on Wednesday. Multiple community members will speak including First Ward City Councilman, Clyde Ruffin, the Honorable Sue Crane, 13th District Judge, Jane Williams, Love INC founder and Verna Laboy, community activist.

“Granny’s House is a place of eternal optimism and hope where childrens’ lives are transformed and a foundation of faith takes root,” Judge Crane said. “It has been my honor to serve on the board and in other capacities for this wonderful organization.”

Ingram said when Granny’s House started in 2001, she knew they wanted their own place, and the house they got was a perfect fit.

“We wanted to be here for these kids in these communities. We needed a place between Garth and Providence, and Ash and Worley because we didn’t want our little kids crossing busy streets. When this house became available we knew we wanted this house,” Ingram said.

"Granny Pam is nice and loving, and helps anyone that she can," Triston Stapelton, a Granny's House kid, said.

Ingram said the extra space will give the ministry a chance to offer more programs such as a leadership program and a book club.

Granny's House will officially start utilizing the new home in January after renovations are complete.