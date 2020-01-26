Groundbreaking ceremony for construction near airport

ASHLAND - The groundbreaking ceremony for the Angel Lane Reconstruction Project was held Monday to mark the beginning of construction on a road Chief Engineer Derin Campbell called "one that fell between the cracks" in terms of upkeep.

There was some back and forth between Boone County and the City of Ashland on who should pay for road improvement. It took nearly three years to settle and get the project approved. The City of Ashland will pay for the majority of the nearly $375,000 project, with Boone County paying for 30% of the costs.

Angel Lane is one of two roads that leads to the Columbia Regional Airport, and Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer said that makes this a big project for many people.

"It could be a great advantage for folks going in, to and from the airport, and then propping up the tax base for the city of Ashland, so it is a very important project to the progress of the city of Ashland," said Rhorer.

Construction crews will tear roughly one foot into the current road, lay down some cement and water to provide a better foundation, then use recycled materials from the old road to build a new road.

The construction will officially start next Monday, Sept. 29 and will last a few weeks. The road will be closed during that time.