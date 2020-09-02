Group protest ahead lawmakers discussing school reopening

JEFFERSON CITY- As classes are preparing to begin, the conversation around in-person or online classes intensifies for some. Tuesday, the Missouri Special Committee on Disease Control and Prevention will meet to examine the decisions by school districts in reopening buildings to students.

Saint Louis teacher, Laura Trieschmann, said she rather not go back to school at all. Trieschmann is one of the founders of Missourians for Educational Change and plans to protest Monday in front of the Governors Mansion.

“I think at a minimum, we would like to see Governor Parson mandate an online only phased return for public schools," said Trieschmann. "I would also support that at the university level. I know that he keeps expressing this belief and individual responsibility, but it's clearly not working.”

In a press conference Govenor Parson said reopening schools will look different for rural and urban districts. Another teacher, Andrew Rexroat, said he feels more should be done to protect students.

“We have this sense of responsibility to protect students that we really want to push for online opening because we know that the science says kids have a lower chance of lower mortality rate than adults, but the mortality rate is not zero.”

Trieschmann said for people who can't protest in person online protest options are available.