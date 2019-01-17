Growth of local facility creates new job opportunities

Facebook
Shutdown worries mid-Missouri domestic violence shelters
JEFFERSON CITY – Domestic violence shelters in mid-Missouri could stop receiving federal funds starting Friday at 6 a.m. due to the government shutdown. “Many programs...
Heart of Missouri steps up to help furloughed federal workers
COLUMBIA – As the partial government...
BREAKING: Columbia man killed in early morning shooting
COLUMBIA -- Police confirmed one man was shot...
News
St. Louis TV newscaster apologizes for accidental slur
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis newscaster has apologized for what he called an unintentional racial slur while referencing Martin Luther King Jr., nearly two weeks after the same phrase ...
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting of driver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year-old...
Parson announces restructuring of agencies to highlight workforce development
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday...
Shutdown worries mid-Missouri domestic violence shelters
JEFFERSON CITY – Domestic violence...
Missouri court reverses ruling on victim protection program
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri appeals...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
UPDATE: Weekend Winter Storm; new expected snow totals & timing
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU WX app for live coverage and alerts. COLUMBIA - Another winter storm is on the way for Friday, January 18 through the weekend. Please note we are 2...
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport; air traffic control calls plane of passengers "guinea pig"
COLUMBIA - A plane slid-off the runway due to...
Closings and Cancellations
To report a school closing or other event...
Sports
Odom announces new coach for Missouri Tigers
COLUMBIA – David Gibbs is joining the Mizzou Tigers as an assistant football coach, Head Coach Barry Odom announced Thursday. Gibbs, who will be on the defensive staff, is a 25-year veteran...
Bob Burchard saying goodbye to Columbia College
COLUMBIA - Missouri Sports Hall of Famer, Bob...
Missouri Basketball falls at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Missouri Basketball lost its...
Growth of local facility creates new job opportunities
