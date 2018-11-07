gunshot

COLUMBIA - Police responded to reports of a gunshot wound in North Columbia on Kennesaw Ridge Road Friday night. 

Sergeant Clint Sinclair told KOMU the victim is a male in his 20s and was rushed to a local hospital. 

Sergeant Sinclair said police will continue to investigate the scene inside the residence at Spencers Crest.

Police confirmed there are no further safety concerns to the area.

