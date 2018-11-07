gunshot
Related Story
COLUMBIA - Police responded to reports of a gunshot wound in North Columbia on Kennesaw Ridge Road Friday night.
Sergeant Clint Sinclair told KOMU the victim is a male in his 20s and was rushed to a local hospital.
Sergeant Sinclair said police will continue to investigate the scene inside the residence at Spencers Crest.
Police confirmed there are no further safety concerns to the area.
News
COLUMBIA - Police responded to reports of a gunshot wound in North Columbia on Kennesaw Ridge Road Friday night. ... More >>