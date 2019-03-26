Hallsville vs. Fayette Week 1

Related Story

Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 Fayette
 Away
 W 40-0
8-31
 Paris
 Home
 W 42-6
9-7
 Blair Oaks
 Away
 L 14-34
9-14
 California
 Home
 L 7-59
9-21
 Warsaw
 Home
 W
 44-17
9-28
 Versailles
 Away
 W
 21-0
10-5
 Eldon
 Away
 L
 0-21
10-12
 Osage
 Home
 W
 28-23
10-19
 Southern Boone
 Home
 W
 16-14
10-25
 Montgomery County
 Home
 L
 0-46

2012 will see a new face patrolling the sidelines for the Hallsville Indians as previous coach John Morris stepped down after 2011.

Devin Johnson, long time assistant at Staley in Kansas City and an important part of their state championship run, assumes control of the Indians for the for the upcoming season, and understandably he is very excited about his first head coaching opportunity and especially with a young program like Hallsville.

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

News

Hallsville Indians 2012
Hallsville Indians 2012
Date Opponent Result Score 8-24 Fayette... More >>
6 years ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:22:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012

Fayette Falcons 2012
Fayette Falcons 2012
Date Opponent Result Score 8-24 Hallsville... More >>
6 years ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:20:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012