Hartsburg is still preparing for flood waters to rise

HARTSBURG – As communities recover from the flooding, Hartsburg is one that is still trying to protect the town.

One business owner said they are definitely not in recovery mode yet. It’s all about prevention.

As of Friday morning, water levels rose significantly compared to Thursday, causing residents to prepare for evacuation.

Bruce Begemann has been involved in the prevention process. He injured his arm when sandbagging on Friday. He is unable to see the doctor since it is closed until Thursday.

“We were throwing sandbags Friday night and it went, pop pop pop,” he said. “I think I have a tear in my scapula muscle.”

Begemann said people are unsure of what to do next.

“There is a lot of sitting and waiting too not knowing. The river doesn't move then it moves, goes up, goes down,” he said. “This part of town is pretty much doomed.”

Janet Davidson has lived in Hartsburg for 44 years and cannot access her house.

“We’re flooded in, so we have to go up our neighbors driveway and then through their field to get in and out,” she said.

Most people have not evacuated yet and are not being told what to do.

“I don’t know if I should be packing, because sometimes they say I should be ok,” Begemann said.

He said the rebuilding process might not be able to start until after summer. Even with the destruction, he said everyone has each other’s back.

“When the recovery starts it will take some time but everyone does what they can for each other,” Davidson said.