Hawley, McCaskill make final push; videos detail stances, why race matters

JEFFERSON CITY - On the eve of Tuesday's midterm elections, both Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, and her Republican opponent, Josh Hawley, stopped in mid-Missouri as part of their final tours around the state.

Hawley met with supporters and politicians at the Missouri GOP headquarters in Jefferson City. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Treasurer Eric Schmitt and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, were all in attendance.

McCaskill was in Columbia and met with veterans and supporters, including the chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party.

At his rally, Hawley said the midterm election could have ramifications for decades.

"I want to say to you, for the future of our country, for the future of our way of life, for the future of all we believe in, this is the time and this is the hour," he said.

Ashcroft said Missouri's election results will be a statement to the rest of the country.

"We've got the chance to make a difference, to show the nation the direction we should go and we are going to do that with Josh Hawley, our Attorney General, who has been doing it here in Missouri. We are going to send him to D.C to help change things there," he said.

Hawley aggressively attacked McCaskill and likened her to fellow democratic senators, Chuck Schumer, D-New York and Nancy Pelosi, D-California.

"Claire McCaskill has said that the border wall is embarrassing. She has voted against border funding. She has voted for sanctuary cities. She has voted for amnesty," he said.

In response, McCaskill said she is the fifth most likely democratic senator to vote against party lines, and cited independent research.

McCaskill also said her congressional history is what makes her a more qualified candidate.

"I think that it's really important that we remember that this campaign is about issues," she said. "It's just not about 'they stink, he stinks, she stinks.' It's about what you get down and how you get that work done."

The main theme during McCaskill's rally was her support for military veterans. Missouri Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Webber called McCaskill a "fierce champion for veterans."

"We know you're going to continue to be a fierce champion for Missouri veterans. You've always fought for us and we are all so proud to fight for you," Webber said.

As of Monday, several polls showed either McCaskill or Hawley were leading by 3 points, but many showed them dead even.

Watch the videos below to see why this race is one of the most watched in the nation and to see where Hawley and McCaskill stand on key issues.