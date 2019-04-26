COLUMBIA - A head-on collision at County Road 350 and Route WW seriously injured three people Friday just after 5 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Staff For Life airlifted Columbia resident Fetema Islam, 56, to University hospital. An ambulance transported Columbia resident Matiul Islam, 68, and Fulton resident Addie Kronk, 59, to University Hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Matiul Islam was heading westbound on Route WW when he went over the centerline of a curve into the other lane. His minivan then hit Kronk's car. The accident slowed traffic in the area.