Health officials confirm mumps cases in Boone County

COLUMBIA - Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has identified a number of recent cases of mumps in Boone County.

Health officials are working on identifying people who came in contact with those who have the virus.

Officials said they are aware of fewer than 10 cases in the county.

Columbia resident Lindsey Saunders said she is concerned about the increase in mumps cases.

“This is one of several years we’ve had this news and its indicative of the need for more people to get vaccinated,” Saunders said.

Saunders has experience with how contagious this disease really is after visiting a family member with the virus.

“We were told we weren’t welcomed at Thanksgiving because we could spread the disease,” Saunders said.

Mumps is a viral illness that can cause fever, body aches, headaches, fatigue, swelling of the salivary glands, or pain with chewing and swallowing.

The contagious disease is dangerous because there are not many symptoms for the first few days and then uncontrollable swelling occurs in the jaw area.

Similar to mononucleosis, or the "kissing disease," Mumps is spread through sharing bodily fluids.

Anyone with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider. Having two doses of MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is the best way to protect against mumps.

For more information about mumps, visit www.cdc.gov/mumps