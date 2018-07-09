Heart Health Topics Discussed at MU Cardiovascular Day

COLUMBIA - The 21st Annual MU Cardiovascular Day took place Tuesday morning at the Reynolds Alumni Center on the University of Missouri campus. MU scientists came together to discuss different research methods and new discoveries in the cardiovascular field.

Cardiovascular Day began with researchers looking to raise awareness on the health effects of cardiovascular disease. Harold Laughlin, Chair of the Department of Biomedical Sciences helped organize the first Cardiovascular Day, and continues to help out.

"We have known for years that being physically active protects you from cardiovascular disease. One of the things that we are working on is what kinds of activities are best," Laughlin said.

Several new research methods are aiding in cardiovascular health. One is the study of blood vessel walls and how physical activities makes them more healthy.

There were 61 research ideas about cardiovascular issues on display for participants to look at and discuss.