Heat lamp destroys living room in Boone County home

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County firefighters say a heat lamp is to blame for a fire that broke out in a home near Hallsville Monday.

The fire started shortly before 4 p.m. and was mostly contained to the front living room by Boone County Fire Protection District.

Nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire. The homeowner was at work and her two sons were at a neighbor's house.

According to Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp, investigators determined a heat lamp fell off a lizard's cage and started the fire.

The residents will stay at a neighbor's house Monday night and are not sure when they'll be able to move back in.