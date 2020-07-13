Heating Up For The Weekend

Facebook
CPS asks parents how to possibly spend school resource officer funds
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools are asking parents how to spend extra funds from the possible elimination of the administration's School Resource Officers. In the online survey, the district...
Family members return to destroyed home after fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Family members returned to...
Murder trial set for September in case of missing Columbia mom
COLUMBIA - The first-degree murder trial for...
News
CPS asks parents how to possibly spend school resource officer funds
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools are asking parents how to spend extra funds from the possible elimination of the administration's School Resource Officers. In the online survey, the district...
Family members return to destroyed home after fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Family members returned to...
Murder trial set for September in case of missing Columbia mom
COLUMBIA - The first-degree murder trial for...
MU graduate arrested for tampering incident at Thomas Jefferson statue
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police...
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri has 300 new cases of COVID-19
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's been working toward for years. Minor has been fighting for justice for his...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our changing climate here in Missouri is the shifting of our seasons. Let’s dig into summer and how it compares to our other three seasons using data...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
Sports
Jewish NFL player Mitchell Schwartz says DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts came from 'a place of ignorance'
(CNN) -- Kansas City Chief's player Mitchell Schwartz spoke out on Thursday about DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic social media posts , calling on the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver to be...
Show-Me State Games canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA - The 2020 Show-Me State Games have...
Patrick Mahomes signs 10 year extension with Kansas City
KANSAS CITY- Patrick Mahomes has signed a...
Heating Up For The Weekend
Share: