Heavy+weekend+rainfall+leaves+local+golf+course+in+puddles

COLUMBIA- After heavy downpours over the weekend, most roads and businesses were able to reopen for the holiday.

However, the Midway Golf Complex at Perche Creek remains shut down.

Huge pools of water filled the dips of the golf course blocking golfers from walking to the next hole.

The water flooded the golf course, driving range, mini golf and golf course.

General Manager Tyler Daly said, "when the river backs up onto Perche Creek, we are the next route for it to go."

Although the amount of water settled in the course is high, Daly said, "the only good news is, once it goes up, the water goes down a lot quicker."

Midway Golf Complex expects to have everything open and dryer in the coming days.