Heidi Cruz campaigns for husband days before Missouri primary

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on
NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on
(AP) - The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events - a move that does not effect major college football - because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and...
Safety upgrades prevent historic Columbia building from burning
Safety upgrades prevent historic Columbia building from burning
COLUMBIA — The owner of one of...
Organizations attempt 'weeding out racism' for Black farmers
Organizations attempt 'weeding out racism' for Black farmers
COLUMBIA — For 25 years, Chris Perry has...
News
Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off as Blair Oaks' quarterback
Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off as Blair Oaks' quarterback
WARDSVILLE - For the eighth consecutive...
A Brighter Tomorrow - Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
A Brighter Tomorrow - Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
The American Psychiatric Association describes...
Boone County hits 1,500 COVID-19 cases
Boone County hits 1,500 COVID-19 cases
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County hit a new record...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for Boone County as heavy rains continue until 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued. As a result...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was...
Sports
Mizzou superfan optimistic as SEC stands pat, Big 10 and Pac-12 cancel season
Mizzou superfan optimistic as SEC stands pat, Big 10 and Pac-12 cancel season
COLUMBIA - Mizzou superfan Brian Garner has...
Heidi Cruz campaigns for husband days before Missouri primary
Share: