Helias football loses its first game of the year

JEFFERSON CITY - In a matchup of two powerhouse Missouri football teams, Rockhurst got the better of Helias on Thursday night in a 40-10 victory. 

The loss was the first of the year for the Crusaders, as they are now 7-1 on the season. 

Next up for Helias is a home game against Sullivan on Friday, Oct. 17. 

5 years ago Thursday, October 09 2014 Oct 9, 2014 Thursday, October 09, 2014 9:42:00 PM CDT October 09, 2014