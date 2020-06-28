Helias football loses its first game of the year
JEFFERSON CITY - In a matchup of two powerhouse Missouri football teams, Rockhurst got the better of Helias on Thursday night in a 40-10 victory.
The loss was the first of the year for the Crusaders, as they are now 7-1 on the season.
Next up for Helias is a home game against Sullivan on Friday, Oct. 17.
