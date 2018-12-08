HELIAS VS. BELLEVILLE WEEK 3
Related Story
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Nixa
|Away
|Loss
|51 - 9
|8 / 28
|Hannibal
|Away
|Loss
|49 - 35
|9 / 4
|Belleville Althoff
|Home
|Loss
|38 - 54
|9 / 12
|Hickman
|Home
|Win
|39 - 6
|9 / 18
|Battle
|Away
|Loss
|28 - 27
|9 / 26
|St. James Academy
|Home
|Loss
|24 - 28
|10 / 2
|Rock Bridge
|Home
|Win
|10 - 7
|10 / 9
|Rockhurst
|Away
|Loss
|35 - 25
|10 / 16
|Sullivan
|Away
|Win
|7 - 14
News
div.content { overflow:hidden; } table#fnf-table { margin-left:10px; clear:both; width:100%; font-size:14px; table-layout:fixed; } table#fnf-table td { padding:0.5em 0 0... More >>