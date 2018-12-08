HELIAS VS. BELLEVILLE WEEK 3

Related Story

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 Nixa Away Loss 51 - 9
8 / 28 Hannibal Away Loss 49 - 35
9 / 4 Belleville Althoff Home Loss 38 - 54
9 / 12 Hickman Home Win 39 - 6
9 / 18 Battle Away Loss 28 - 27
9 / 26 St. James Academy Home Loss 24 - 28
10 / 2 Rock Bridge Home Win 10 - 7
10 / 9 Rockhurst Away Loss 35 - 25
10 / 16 Sullivan Away Win 7 - 14

News

FNF Helias 2015
FNF Helias 2015
div.content { overflow:hidden; } table#fnf-table { margin-left:10px; clear:both; width:100%; font-size:14px; table-layout:fixed; } table#fnf-table td { padding:0.5em 0 0... More >>
3 years ago Thursday, July 09 2015 Jul 9, 2015 Thursday, July 09, 2015 3:03:00 PM CDT July 09, 2015