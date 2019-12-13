Helias vs. Boonville Girl's Soccer

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Winter Storm expected Sunday and Monday
Winter Storm expected Sunday and Monday
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is expected to bring snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the weekend, also check...
City of Columbia announces next fire chief
City of Columbia announces next fire chief
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department has a...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Boone County Sheriffs complete CIT training
Boone County Sheriffs complete CIT training
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department completed a week-long training program on Friday, cumulating with a role-playing exercise to showcase the skills participants learned. The program...
Winter Storm expected Sunday and Monday
Winter Storm expected Sunday and Monday
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is expected to...
City of Columbia announces next fire chief
City of Columbia announces next fire chief
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department has a...
Barry Odom lands job with Mizzou rival Arkansas
Barry Odom lands job with Mizzou rival Arkansas
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri football coach...
Columbia psychologist faces sodomy charges
Columbia psychologist faces sodomy charges
COLUMBIA – Columbia psychologist, Kurt...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Winter Storm expected Sunday and Monday
Winter Storm expected Sunday and Monday
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is expected to bring snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the weekend, also check...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Esports flourishes in inaugural year
Mizzou Esports flourishes in inaugural year
COLUMBIA - In just one season, the University of Missouri's Esports team has accomplished things no one thought they could do. It was in 2018, when the university announced the launching of this...
Barry Odom lands job with Mizzou rival Arkansas
Barry Odom lands job with Mizzou rival Arkansas
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri football coach...
Legally blind tennis player finds success in Fulton Special Olympics program
Legally blind tennis player finds success in Fulton Special Olympics program
FULTON - Although legally blind, Fulton...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Helias vs. Boonville Girl's Soccer
Share: