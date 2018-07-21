Helias vs. Smith-Cotton Week 2

Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 Nixa
 Away
 L 7-47
8-31
 Helias
 Home
 L 6-35
9-7
 Hickman
 Away
 L 7-56
9-14
 Grain Valley
 Home
 L 14-25
9-21
 Warrensburg
 Away
 W
 21-18
9-28
 O'Hara
 Away
 W
 17-12
10-5
 Clinton
 Home
 L
 12-33
10-12
 Center
 Home
 L
 7-42
10-19
 St. Pius X
 Away
 L
 21-28
10-26
 Washington
 Away
 L
 14-45

Smith-Cotton is in somewhat of a rebuilding mode in 2012.

If the Tigers expect to rise in their conference and play any November games, they will need a much stingier defense in 2012. Despite the new faces, the defense should be improved.

The offense, which averaged almost 350 yards per game last year, is ready to reload this season. The offensive line is a strength but the skill players are fairly inexperienced. The Tigers will rely on the option formation.

Coach: Mark Johnson (entering 14th season)

Returning Starters: 5 (3 on offense, 2 on defense)

Last Season: 4-6

Pigskin's Pick: 4-5

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

News

